Warrior Run School District has a confirmed COVID-19 case in its middle school, superintendent Alan Hack confirmed Sunday evening.
According to Hack, the district was notified over the weekend that a middle school staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The school will remain open.
"In consultation with the staff member and the Department of Health, no close contacts were identified and required to quarantine," Hack said. "Targeted areas have been cleaned and sanitized by our custodial staff. As a result of these efforts, the middle school will remain open. Please monitor your children for symptoms daily and remain vigilant as the virus continues to spread throughout our region."
On Friday afternoon, Hack announced a Warrior Run High School student who was last in school on Oct. 23 tested positive. Schools will remain open, Hack said.