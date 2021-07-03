Sara Conrad began planning a “Gatsby” themed wedding at the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville following her October 2019 engagement to Jarrod Conrad.
Then, like so many other scheduled nuptials last year, the COVID-19 pandemic closed the library and scuttled the couple’s plan for a fall 2020 wedding with nearly 100 guests. Instead, the couple postponed the event by more than six months.
“The pandemic definitely threw a wrench in our plans and it’s been stressful, but in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t compare with what some other people have gone through,” said Conrad. “I tried to keep a positive mindset knowing what was happening to so many people.”
With “a lot of last-minute planning,” the Danville couple, joined by their 3-year-old son, Sawyer, were married in May at the library.
“We walked into the ceremony masked and all our guests wore masks, but we were still able to have the vibe and intimacy we wanted,” Conrad said.
Venue operators and bridal shop owners say after a dismal year, weddings and other gatherings are being booked again, as part of a nationwide boom that has forced some wedding planners and others to fill bookings into 2023, according to an Associated Press report. It means a busy time for bridal shops, florists, DJs, limousine companies, and event venue owners.
Mike Matukaitis, owner of Iron Front in Lewisburg, lost a lot of business during the pandemic.
“We were totally forgotten about,” he said of the decline in business at his 140-seat venue.
In all, he spent about $300,000 upgrading the space by adding a commercial kitchen, new bar, fireplace and separate spacious bridal and groom suites.
“When people get into the building it sells itself,” assistant manager Sarah Biddle said.
Inquiries about the venue are coming from across the state, said Iron Front event planner Caitlin Giampa, who has 40 weddings this year, including nine in the month of October, as well as numerous birth parties and bridal and baby showers scheduled this year.
“Business is coming back,” said Matukaitis.
Barn Appetit in Milton, which also used the quarantine period last year to make improvements at the venue, is experiencing an upswing in business, owner Todd Geise said.
He’s filled nearly all of his slots for weddings between May and October this year.
“It seems to be back to normal,” Geise said. “With less restrictions, people are getting out.”
Bridals By J salon owner Pamela Carper said she’s “busier than we’ve been in a while” at her Selinsgrove shop.
Cindy Chappell, owner of Bride’s Bouquet in Selinsgrove, said business has picked up at her salon as well but it’s not yet back to pre-pandemic sales so she’s reduced her store hours.
“We’re having a lot more (brides-to-be) saying they’re getting married next week,” said Chappell, of the hard-to-fill order since wedding gowns can take months to order. “They just want to get married because who can predict what will happen next.”
One of her clients had planned a wedding with 300 guests but due to the pandemic had to reduce it to 25 people. Chappell said the woman got married last year and postponed her reception until this year when she could celebrate it with a larger group of relatives and friends.
Both Carper and Chappell said tuxedo rentals are down since more men are opting to purchase the suit because the cost is not much different.
“Women are still buying wedding dresses, but they’re doing a low-key wedding, in a barn or the backyard,” said Chappell.
Tiffany Lahr, of Trevorton, wasn’t interested in a low-key affair when she and Thomas Shingara got engaged last year.
“We both have big families and were planning about 300 people,” she said of her plan to be married at an outdoor venue with six bridesmaids followed by a reception at Fahringer Hall in Elysburg.
Lahr went ahead with the planning but was on tenterhooks for months as she waited to see if the state restrictions on gatherings amid the pandemic would be lifted in time for her August 2021 wedding.
“It’s been stressful,” planning a large-scale event without knowing for certain what will be allowed and what to inform her vendors, she said as she tried on dresses at Carper’s salon.
Conrad said she has no regrets about postponing her wedding so that she could get married at the library in Danville, her “dream” location.
“I’m glad we pushed it to spring. We ended up having the day we were hoping for,” she said.