Bucknell University's Weis Center for the Performing Arts will not host any events the rest of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facility managers announced this morning.
A release sent today noted the facility would "not be hosting any public, large-scale performances through December 2020. We have made this decision in cooperation with Bucknell University, based on current information provided by state and federal public health officials."
Many artists originally scheduled for this fall have been back to the fall of 2021, officials said.
Weis Center officials said they are planning a schedule for spring 2021. "When we do reopen in the spring, we will be implementing stringent protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff members safe, including expanded sanitation measures before, during, and after performances and public health screenings that may include having your temperature taken," the release said.