SUNBURY — Weis Markets will allow vaccinated customers and employees to go maskless in their stores if local governments are following updated guidance.
Weis joins a growing list of grocers and retail stores revising mask policies following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week. New guidance says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most instances.
Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin said in-store locations where state and local governments are following the new CDC guidance will follow the new guidelines. Last Friday, Weis said it would review the updated guidance and make revisions as needed.
Employees at in-store pharmacies will continue to wear masks, Curtin said.
"These revised mask requirements will apply to all individuals who enter our stores, including both customers and associates, with the exception of Pharmacy associates," he said. "Masks continue to be required in healthcare settings. Because our Pharmacies provide healthcare including immunizations, we will continue to require masks in the pharmacy."
This week, several supermarket chains with stores in central Pa., including Giant, Karns Foods and Wegmans, have announced revised mask policies for fully vaccinated shoppers.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.