Weis Markets will temporarily pay its store-level, hourly employees and an additional $2 an hour as the stores continue to react to those impacted by COVID-19 containment measures. The pay increase goes into effect Sunday, Weis Markets spokesman Dennis Curtin said.
On Saturday, employees received a letter from chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “I know how hard it has been to remain in stock on the high-demand products customers are looking for and that serving them during these stressful times isn’t always easy," he wrote. "But we know you’re getting the job done, and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment.”
Weis Markets has 199 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.