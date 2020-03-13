Weis Markets has placed some purchase limits on select items, including disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and bathroom tissue.
Additionally, the chain with 199 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia, is cleaning its stores on a regular basis according to a letter from CEO Jonathan Weis.
"Our stores continuously clean and disinfect on a regular basis," Weis wrote. "As part of our COVID-19 prevention program, we have increased the time we devote each day to cleaning and disinfecting our stores including high contact areas such as our cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets.
Weis also wrote the company is "working diligently to keep our stores supplied and in-stock and have secured extra product to minimize potential disruptions. We are particularly focused on high-demand cleaning, disinfectant, bath tissue and shelf-stable food items including canned vegetables and fruit, tuna, rice and pasta."
The chain has put some purchase limits in place. These items include:
- Disinfectant & Antibacterial Wipes – Limit 4
- Bath Tissue – Limit 2
- Liquid and Foam Hand Soap – Limit 2
- Hand Sanitizer – Limit 2
- Bleach – Limit 2