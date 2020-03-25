An employee who worked at the Weis Markets store in Milton has been diagnosed with COVID-19 the grocery chain confirmed this afternoon.
The Milton store is open and "remains a safe place to shop," according to a statement from Dennis Curtin, director of public relations for the grocery chain.
The employee has not worked at the store, or any Weis facility, since March 18, Curtin said.
"We are supportive of our associate and are following guidelines from local and state health departments," a statement from Weis said. "We have informed this store’s associates and have no reports of additional illness. As a precaution, one person, who worked with the diagnosed associate, has gone into self-quarantine."
Weis Markets has implemented a series of precautions across all of its 199 stores to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"In recent weeks, we’ve been diligently cleaning and sanitizing this store when it is open and afterwards when it was closed," the statement read. "These are standard procedures for all Weis stores. We also did some enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in our Milton PA store last night. These procedures have been reviewed and approved by the PA Health Department. We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.