SUNBURY — Weis Markets' pharmacies are now offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible customers.
The booster doses became available after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The doses are offered in 132 in-store pharmacies.
“Our certified pharmacist immunizers have administered more than 230,000 COVID-19 shots over the past nine months and are now offering the Pfizer boosters to eligible customers,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Our pharmacies offer a quick and convenient immunization option. We remain grateful to our pharmacy teams who’ve helped keep customers safe during challenging times and look forward to making even more progress in the months ahead.”
Per federal guidelines, a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be given six months after completing the initial two-shot series of the Pfizer vaccination. Eligibility includes people over the age of 65, those aged 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, and individuals aged 18-64 whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 puts them at high risk of serious complications from the virus, including a severe infection from the disease.
Customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization.