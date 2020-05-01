All four Valley counties were among the 24 that Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday will see some relief from his strictest orders for residents to stay at home and businesses to close. The changes are to take effect next Friday, May 8, and impact about 1.5 million of Pennsylvania's 12.8 million residents.
Stay-at-home orders will be lifted and retail shops can start to reopen, though gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place.
In this phase, state officials will ease some restrictions and allow more businesses to open, but customers can still expect mitigation efforts such as curbside pickup/delivery only and potential limitations on the number of people allowed in store. Closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.
Workplace restrictions
- Telework must continue where feasible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders
- Child care open complying with guidance
- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place
- Schools remain closed for in-person instruction
Social restrictions
- Stay at home order lifted for aggressive mitigation
- Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited
- In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed
- Restaurants and cars limited to carry-out and delivery only