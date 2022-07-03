It’s strange to consider that I started working at the CommUnity Zone a full year ago. I came to the position a bit haphazardly. Cynthia Peltier — most of us know her as Cindy — was looking for some part-time help, and heard about me from my helping a class with the Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning. A phone call and brief meeting later, and I was the new Social Media and Technology Assistant for the Zone.
Was I in over my head, or at least a fish out of water? Definitely. After graduating with a degree in Creative Writing from Susquehanna University in 2017, I’d held several jobs, but none for a nonprofit. I had some sense of fundraising, public events, grants and charity drives, but what was it that I’d actually be doing as part of the CommUnity Zone? What is it that this organization does for Lewisburg and the surrounding area?
The answer is as important as it is intangible. It’s hard to pin down in a few words, but since doing that has been my job for the past year, I’ll do my best.
The heart and soul of the CommUnity Zone, its mission, vision, and guiding principle for everything it does, is right in the name: Community and Unity. The overarching goal of the Zone is to build and maintain the bonds that connect us, all of us, here in the Susquehanna Valley. Individuals, organizations, businesses, everyone; we all have a part to play in making our region strong, healthy, and vibrant.
How do we accomplish that, though? Maybe the best way to explain is through examples of just what the CommUnity Zone does.
The CommUnity Zone does LIVE! from Lewisburg. It’s a free concert series that’s open to the public, and it started in 2020 as a way to gather safely during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was envisioned as outdoor concerts that would allow for human connection and gathering to celebrate the arts during a time when there were precious few opportunities for those sorts of events. It’s been a huge success, and this year, it’s continuing to bring us Into the Light and expanding those possibilities for connection by opening some of Lewisburg’s beautiful churches to the public, with concerts emphasizing those beautiful spaces. It also incorporates the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show, a biannual showcase of the incredible talent we have in our region.
The CommUnity Zone does Lewisburg in Lights. During the darkest parts of the year, in recent years that have felt, to many of us, particularly dark, the Zone has worked with the borough and volunteers to literally light up the city. I myself hauled and climbed up a ladder throughout downtown, wrapping strings of green lights around the city’s famous lampposts. It’s a program that has made people and businesses excited for the winter season, and each year we’re hoping to have even more lights in ever brighter and more brilliant displays.
The CommUnity Zone does Juneteenth celebrations around our region, and a Pride Month film series at the Campus Theatre, celebrating diversity and promoting unity for everyone in the Susquehanna Valley. The CommUnity Zone does the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show, showcasing local talent and sowing the seeds for continued arts appreciation. The CommUnity Zone does Technology Tutoring, offering free assistance to anyone who wants help navigating and staying connected in our digital world.
The CommUnity Zone does fundraisers and partnerships and events and programs with Girl Scout troops and local businesses and other nonprofits and individuals and anyone who has any idea or vision or dream or plan for how to make our region thrive. It does a million little things every moment of every single day to create and maintain the invisible threads that connect us all to each other.
In a word, the Zone does CommUnity.
And we can’t do it alone! We’re always on the lookout for new ideas and individuals or groups who want to help make the Susquehanna Valley a caring and thriving place for everyone who lives here.
If you want to get in touch or find out more about the Zone, visit our website at communityzonelewisburg.com.
Brian LeBlanc is a graduate of Susquehanna University. He first moved to the region at the age of 10, and currently works at the CommUnity Zone and the Campus Theatre.