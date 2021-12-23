MIDDLEBURG — The owners of William Penn Cabinetry have been evicted from the Freeburg plant and ordered to pay the building's owner $12,000.
Dennis Van filed a complaint against the company and owner Maurice Brubaker with District Judge Lori Hackenberg and this week obtained a judgment allowing him to take possession of 401 E. Front and collect some of the back rent owed.
Van said he is owed $78,000 in rent payments and Brubaker has not been responding to his calls.
"The last time I got any money was early October. I just want them out," he said. "I want to get someone else in there and provide jobs to the area."
The limit that can be recovered in Pennsylvania small claims court is $12,000.
Brubaker, who did not respond to calls from The Daily Item, has 10 days to appeal the judgment.
All of the new equipment he and his wife, Deb Brubaker, bought when they launched the custom cabinet manufacturing company in February 2020 remains in the building, said Van. It was not part of the judgment.
Production at William Penn stopped in October and about 80 people were furloughed due to what Maurice Brubaker blamed on supply chain issues.
Employees at the company and two other companies the Brubakers acquired after starting William Penn, Stanley Woodworking in Middleburg, and Wood-Metals in Selinsgrove, said mismanagement by the couple is the issue.
Several long-term Stanley Woodworking employees said the Brubakers stopped paying health insurance and other benefits earlier this summer and paychecks have been spotty for the past several weeks.
A few employees, including Wendi Clark and Karen Schafer, have been furloughed through early January or have had their hours reduced due to a lack of supplies to complete orders.
Earlier this month, Deb Brubaker was charged with misdemeanor bad checks for paying a $700 propane bill with a worthless check. She is scheduled to appear in District Judge Hackenberg's Middleburg court next month.