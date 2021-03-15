HARRISBURG — Restaurants will be able to increase the number of customers they serve to 75% their normal capacity and resume bar serving beginning April 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
Gyms and entertainment venues will also be able allowed to increase the number of customers they serve to 75% their normal capacity and the cap on indoor crowd sizes is being increased to 25% the normal capacity of the venue. Outside gatherings will be allowed to increase to 50% the venue’s normal capacity, Wolf announced Monday.
Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity if they complete the state’s self-certification process to confirm that they are following COVID safety guidelines.
Restaurants that don’t complete the self-certification process can operate at 50% capacity, Wolf said.
Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, also still apply.
In addition, the new order released Monday also indicates that the requirement that patrons buy food to drink in restaurants is ending on April 4, as well.
"Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”
While the lifting of these restrictions is good news, Wolf said mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders are still needed to limit the spread of COVID.
“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.