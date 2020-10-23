Wolf calls for license fee waiver to save restaurants, bars $20M

PITTSBURGH – Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said he’s asked the Liquor Control Board to waive liquor licensing fees for a year to help restaurants and bars.
Wolf also called on the General Assembly to designate a portion of the remaining $1.3 billion in federal stimulus aid to provide immediate help for the hospitality industry.
The governor’s announcement said that waiving the licensing fees would save the state’s 16,000 bars and restaurants $20 million, which would amount to about $1,250 per establishment.
The Liquor Control Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Wolf said the state needs to do more to help the state’s restaurants and bars that have suffered severely due to restrictions on dining since the pandemic hit. But he continued to defend the state’s moves to restrict occupancy in dining establishments.
“That’s not the fault of the restaurants,” Wolf said. “They should not be forced to bear the financial burden alone,” he said.
Wolf’s announcement comes two days after the House failed in a bid to override Wolf’s veto of House Bill 2513, a bill that would have relaxed restrictions on restaurants.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania House Republicans, said that the state would have provided more immediate help to the restaurants and bars if Wolf had signed HB 2513 or more Democrats had sided with Republicans to override the veto.
“Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry is on the verge of collapse and community bars and restaurants are on the precipice of permanent closure because of Gov. Wolf’s overbroad and onerous restrictions that are backed neither by science nor common sense,” Gottesman said. “Instead of Democrats blindly following this governor’s misguided mandates, they should listen to the families, workers and small business owners who have been devastated by his overbroad and inconsistent shutdown,” he said.
Wolf said that his administration has tried to be “reasonable” and agreed to allow restaurants to operate at up to 50% capacity.
The trade group representing bars and taverns said that too many restrictions remain.
“While licensing fee help is part of the solution, much more needs to be done, particularly considering the size of the industry,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
The state should drop an existing requirement mandating that customers must order food to get alcoholic beverages, he said. The group also said that establishments should be allowed to seat customers at their bars and they should be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until midnight, Moran said. The state’s current restrictions mandate an 11 p.m. last call.
The tavern group also believes that the license fees should be waived for two years and that the state should move to provide grants rather than loans.
As part of his fall legislative agenda, Wolf called on the General Assembly to provide an additional $225 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in the form of forgivable loans and grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. In addition, the governor proposed $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons and barbershops.
The governor said that based on the actions by the Legislature, it’s clear that there’s consensus that the state needs to do more to help the restaurant industry.
“The difference of opinion is over what to do about it,” Wolf said.
Wolf said that there was the bipartisan agreement over how to spend the initial two-thirds of the state’s share of stimulus funding so he hopes that there can be a bipartisan agreement on how to spending the remaining share.
Senate Republicans have already said they believe that the remaining $1.3 billion should be used to help the state balance its budget. Legislative leaders in the state House haven’t said how they think the stimulus funding should be used.