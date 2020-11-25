Gov. Tom Wolf signed a third extension of his 90-day emergency disaster declaration in an effort to continue to provide support for state agencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf first signed the declaration on March 6.
“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” Gov. Wolf said. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”
According to a release from the governor's office, the emergency disaster declaration "provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening. This includes expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation."
The declaration has allowed for waivers and extensions to continue to provide for Pennsylvanians and businesses under the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, including the ability to waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation, work search requirements, and the registration with PA CareerLink for applicants, and to provide relief from charges for employers; and allowing the commonwealth to suspend numerous training requirements and certification and licensure renewals for health care professionals, child care workers, direct care workers, direct support professionals, among other professional groups who provide life-sustaining services to our children, seniors, and vulnerable residents.