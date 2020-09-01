Governor Tom Wolf signed a third 90-day disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening. This includes expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation.
“As we approach the six-month mark of this crisis, I continue to be amazed at the resiliency and strength shown by Pennsylvanians during this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are going to continue to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19, and the renewal of my disaster declaration will provide us with resources and support needed for this effort.”
Through the disaster declaration, PEMA has assigned the National Guard to provide various types of support for long term care facilities — including Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center — to provide direct patient care support, ancillary support, and testing, and at community-based testing sites. It also provides PEMA with the ability to leverage continued federal support such as non-congregate sheltering.
The renewed disaster declaration will continue to support and permit PEMA to rapidly scale response efforts and employ new intervention tactics, such as the administration of a vaccine.