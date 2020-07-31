Gov. Tom Wolf tried to dispel rumors Friday that he was planning on a statewide closure of schools.
Wolf sent out two tweets around 11:30 Friday morning saying that the decisions about schools in the fall will be up to individual school districts.
"There are widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall. I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes," he first tweeted.
He followed it with a second tweet giving local control for the decision: "School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two," he tweeted." The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration."
Several school districts across the state have already decided to switch to remote learning to start the school year. The School District of Philadelphia is switching gears to keep all public school students in online classes after a previous plan to return students to class two days a week drew fears and criticism from parents, teachers and administrators.
The district announced its revised plan for students Tuesday, which calls for online-only instruction at least through the first marking period that ends in mid-November. The district will hold a public forum on the revised plan Thursday when the school board is expected to vote.
The new plan would switch to a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning after Nov. 17, officials said.