Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that nearly 6 million people in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania are scheduled to shed his tightest restrictions on Friday. That includes the stay-at-home order that is part of the so-called “red” phase.
Another 3.8 million people live in counties that are under Wolf's least-restrictive “green” phase, or will be starting Friday.
To determine whether a county can enter a less-restrictive phase, Wolf last week said his administration is studying the rate of new cases over seven days, the percentage of positive cases over 14 days and whether outbreaks can be managed with contact tracing.
However, even in the green phase, businesses are required to maintain social distancing measures, including requiring customers and employees to wear masks, and to limit capacity.
Wolf administration officials haven't said when those requirements would lift, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine suggested that they may remain in place until there is a safe and effective vaccine that is widely available.
Wolf on Wednesday also renewed a 90-day disaster declaration he originally signed on March 6 following the confirmation of the first positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
The original declaration was set to expire Thursday.
“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Wolf said in a statement. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”
Under state law, an emergency disaster declaration gives governors the authority to issue or rescind executive orders and regulations, access stockpiles of emergency supplies and equipment and suspend laws or regulations that government state agencies.