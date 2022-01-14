More than 17.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania over the past year and nearly three-quarters of all state residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A significant number of those doses — more than 350,000 — were administered at Weis Markets pharmacies, a boost Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration touted during a visit to a store in Camp Hill on Friday as the administration continued to push vaccines.
Wolf was joined for the in-store visit by Weis Chief Operating Officer Kurt Schertle, Weis Vice President of Pharmacy Rick Seipp and Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter.
"The fact remains that the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and then get your booster,” Gov. Wolf said. “COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available right in your community — which means you can get vaccinated in the place that is most convenient for you.”
For many, that means the local grocery store. Weis, the Sunbury-based chain that operates 114 stores in Pennsylvania and more across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, has been administering vaccines for a year in its 132 in-store pharmacies.
“Our in-store pharmacies offer convenience and easy access which are essential components of a successful immunization program," Seipp said. "Our pharmacy teams have been on the front line for the past two years. We're not done yet. We have many boosters yet to deliver."
Schertle said Weis Markets was one of the first retailers in Pennsylvania to offer COVID shots when they first became available in late 2020 and the company will continue to take part in the state's immunization program.
"We are proud to be part of (the state's immunization program)," Schertle said. "We are proud of what we have been able to do for the community."
Some pharmacies, including those in Sunbury and Lewisburg, are offering oral therapies offered by Pfizer and Merck. Appointments for vaccines are available by calling the closest pharmacy or scheduling online: www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.
"We are simultaneously implementing a multitude of measures to help mitigate the impact from the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Klinepeter said. "There are clear personal mitigation measures that every Pennsylvanian who wants to end the pandemic should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones: Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor spaces, get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms and follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.
"We are all still in this together and it’s going to take action from all of us to get out of it," she said.