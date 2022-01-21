SELINSGROVE — Vito Sanfilippo has filed a complaint in District Court seeking $10,110 he's owed from Wood-Metal.
Sanfilippo, who works remotely for the Selinsgrove company from New Jersey, said in court documents filed at District Judge John's Reed office that he hasn't been paid since Nov. 5.
However, Sanfilippo is one of several of Wood-Metal's creditors. The company, owned since August by Maurice and Deb Brubaker, of Selinsgrove, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month.
Several other employees of the Bruabkers' other two troubled companies, William Penn Cabinetry, the Freeburg manufacturer that halted production in October less than two years after it was launched, and Stanley Woodworking, of Middleburg, have filed claims in district court seeking to recover pay, insurance premiums, disability and other benefits they say is owed them.
— MARCIA MOORE