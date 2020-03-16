Pennsylvania workers impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for unemployment benefits, Secretary of Labor & Industry Jerry Oleksiak said Monday morning.
Unemployment compensation claims should be submitted online for faster processing, Oleksiak said.
“As Pennsylvania and the nation implement mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to relieve some of the financial pressures our workers are facing so they can focus on remaining healthy and safe,” said Secretary Oleksiak. “The best option is for employers to offer their employees paid time off. If leave is not available and your job has been impacted by this new virus, you may be eligible for benefits either through unemployment or workers’ compensation. If you work in a job or industry that likely will be affected, prepare now by knowing what you need and how to file so your application can be processed quickly.”
According to Oleksiak, an employee may be eligible for benefits if:
- Your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of COVID-19;
- Your employer reduces your hours because of COVID-19;
- You have been told not to work because your employer feels you might get or spread COVID-19; or
- You have been told to quarantine or self-isolate, or live/work in a county under government-recommended mitigation efforts.
Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dedicated coronavirus webpage that is updated throughout the day.