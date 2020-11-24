The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and Miller Center will temporarily scale back on operations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley.
Leadership at the facilities made the announcement Monday evening.
Effective on Friday: all branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be temporarily suspending programs and activities with the exception of:
- Childcare Programs, Giant Step and Pre-K Counts
- Fitness center use for members
- Strength and Conditioning Center at the Sunbury YMCA
- Personal training
- Group exercise and cycling classes will only be offered virtually through our GSV YMCA Facebook LIVE group
- The Sunbury and Milton pools will remain open. Aquatic classes are temporarily suspended
The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center guidelines:
- Fitness center registration will be required with a limit of 20 members at a time
- A separate email with registration instructions will be sent to Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center members
- Appointment slots will be a total of 45 minutes
- 15 minutes between appointment slots are allotted for cleaning
- Full screening (including temperature checks) for everyone who enters the facility, masks are required at all times and handwashing required upon entry
- Members will continue to carry their own bottle of disinfectant and spray/wipe down equipment before and after each use
Bonnie McDowell, the CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA said operations of "programs and activities will be evaluated weekly and updates will be provided via email, our website, and social media channels.