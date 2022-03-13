This is a response to Fred Keller’s recent piece (Feb. 25) “Energy exports critical to lowering energy costs, deterring Putin.” The column is a collection of misinformation and faulting reasoning. It is an attempt to use the current crisis to justify an old cause, the shilling for corporate oil and gas. The reader might wonder why I would still write this since Keller recently announced he will be leaving Congress. The views expressed in his letter are widely held by the political right and as well my most probable next representative. Here are some of the misinformation presented in Fred’s letter.
It takes years for new gas wells and pipelines to come online. This is no way to meet a current problem.
Any effort to increase the production of fossil fuels will just mean more nails in the coffin of life on our planet including our own species. While the ongoing destruction in Ukraine is horrendous and almost beyond comprehension, an intensifying climate crisis has begun bringing destruction to the natural world and our civilization on the same scale. Drought, floods, desertification, fires, dwindling water supplies, and intense heat are all increasing in intensity and frequency. Drought was a major factor at the beginning of the Syrian War. Our southern border is being flooded with people fleeing extended climate change-induced droughts. Think of the horror in Paradise, California, on the day their town burned to the ground in a forest fire and 85 people died.
If you want to lower the real cost of energy we have to stop burning fossil fuels. One has to look beyond the cost at the pump. You shouldn’t look past the increasing cost of medical bills, pollution of streams and atmosphere, fire damage, permafrost melting in Alaska, and rising sea levels caused by fossil fuel burning.
That one can combine the word “clean” with fossil fuel burning is an indicator of pure fantasy. Clean energy is often attached to natural gas. There is nothing clean about natural gas from production to burning. Yes, it is cleaner than filthy coal, but that’s not saying much. Water and land pollution in production, methane leaks, destructive pipeline right-of-ways, and combustion all cost society. A typical gas power plant will belch something like the following in a year: 2,950,000 tons of CO2, 320 tons CO, 182 tons NOx, 169 tons ammonia, 61 tons SO2, 47 tons sulfuric acid, 45 tons VOCs, 3.7 tons formaldehyde, and 13 tons of other hazardous air pollutants. Renewable energy does require energy to produce equipment and structures but produces energy with no pollution or fuel costs. No fuel costs mean as we scale up renewables the cost of energy drops.
I, like everyone else, consume energy. But I like most in the environmental community do what we can to reduce our carbon footprint. High mileage cars are but one step of countless things we can do. Energy efficiency is one of the most effective things we can do to reduce energy consumption. Why not use the $20 billion dollars of welfare we give to big oil and use it to help homeowners retrofit their older homes with efficient windows, siding, and insulation? We should be spending more on research that will help us reduce consumption. Individuals can only do so much. We need extensive structural changes in our energy systems.
Yes, our emissions fell for a time, but that was to a great extent a result of the pandemic. Being somewhat better than other big polluters is hardly a badge of honor.
It is long past time for us to act to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. The oil industry has known since the 1970s and we all should have known for a least three decades of the coming crisis we now are confronting. We have so miserably failed to act in the past and now that the crisis is already here we can no longer prevent a warming planet but we must act with all haste to ameliorate the most devastating outcomes of the crisis. It seems that Fred Keller and the vast majority of his Republican cohorts have chosen the profits of their oil corporate masters over the living world including our own species.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.