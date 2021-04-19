COAL TOWNSHIP — Correctional officers will be recognized during National Correctional Officer Week, which is held annually in the first week of May.
Northumberland County is home to Northumberland County Jail as well as SCI-Coal Township, while Snyder County is home to the Snyder County Jail. The Union County Jail and the federal prison at Lewisburg are both housed in the county. The Montour County Jail is located in Danville.
"Correctional officers are an integral, but seldom recognized, part of the law enforcement and judicial community," Northumberland County Jail Warden Bruce Kovach said. "Through history, the correctional officer has been known as CO, jailer, jail guard, prison guard, turnkey and hack, to list a few. Also, the movies have painted the role of the correctional professional in a poor light. Portraying the officers as brutal, vindictive and uncaring. This is so far from the truth. The job description of the correctional professional is very broadly defined as a person who is charged with the care, custody and control of persons awaiting trial or has been convicted of a crime and sentenced to a period of incarceration."
Kovach said the Northumberland County Jail is currently down 19 guards and that the facility should have 80 when it's fully staffed. "We are posting the job all over and not many people are applying," he said.
The average correctional officer in the Northumberland County Jail starts at $13.75 per hour, Kovach said.
Kovach said the jail in Northumberland is always accepting applications and he wants people to know what kind of individual it takes to survive in the world behind locked gates.
"To be a correctional professional the individual has to be willing and brave enough to be locked in a facility with many people," he said. "Secondly, the correctional professional has to have unquestionable integrity. As well as the ability to maintain a high level of professionalism and detachment. The correctional officer absolutely must be able to check their personal opinions at the door. The correctional officer has to be able to treat all inmates in a fair and equitable manner no matter the correctional officer’s personal opinion or feelings."
In Snyder County, Warden Shawn Cooper said all jails are experiencing a lack of applicants. Cooper said Snyder County has 40 full-time employees, but six months ago the facility had 23 part-time employees. Now they have five, he said. 'We are all struggling with the same problem," he said.
Cooper said last year the prison advertised for positions and had 100 applicants, while this year, they've had eight. Cooper said part of the problem with hiring correctional officers is the federal prisons, in Lewisburg and Allenwood, have also been hiring, thus taking the majority of the individuals seeking work in the field.
Kovach said regardless of the current situation he wanted to make sure people knew the first week of May was to recognize the guards working. "We want them to know they are appreciated," he said. "It's a tough job and these are dedicated individuals who should be recognized."