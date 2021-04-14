DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department finally can buy its long-needed ladder truck.
Approval was given to the Danville Fire Department by the Danville Borough council at Tuesday night's meeting to proceed with the purchase of a ladder truck — something Chief John Buckenberger said was much needed for the protection of the community.
But the approval came after considerable financial scrutiny by council members.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey broke down the financials for council and after all of the current funding streams anticipated to pay for the ladder truck, with an estimated price of $1,450,450, there will be (if bought now) a $184,612 shortfall due by July 2022.
"I'm not going to lie to you," Buckenberger said before the council voted. "I don't know if we can raise that amount by then."
Still, he argued, it is much needed.
In voting to approve the purchase of the truck, the borough agreed that it would have to back up the fire company and come up with the $184,612 if the fire department could not raise that amount. Authorizing the order of the truck would also commit the borough to making a $500,000 payment within 30 days of signing; to front the 2023 and 2024 cash amounts in 2022; and assumes sale of the current ladder truck for at least $200,000 by July 2022.
As council members considered the vote, Buckenberger said, "we deserve respect and we deserve that truck. We have an aging fire truck and we need that ladder truck."
"I look at it this way. I look at the burden you have when you don't have what you need," added fire department member Paul Sandri. "I think Danville is getting a good deal with this."
After the unanimous yes vote, Councilman Wes Walters said, "Well, we're going to have to come up with the money somehow if we can't raise it through funding and donations."
Canal Park ordinance approved
Without comment at the council meeting, members approved ordinance 568, vacating a portion of Canal Street for the Canal Park project.
The project was delayed by COVID, but the borough has been working with the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) on transforming what is now a vacant lot near the municipal building into an entertainment venue.
"It will be a destination to bring individuals into the community to see what the downtown offers," said Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development and a member of the Danville Business Alliance Design Committee.
It is unlikely the project will be finished by the end of this year. It has yet to be put out to bid, Hart said.
"The project is still under review by the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development)."
The location is where the demolished Doc's Shoe Repair had been, next to Beiter's Department Store.
Canal Street, which divides the former Doc's parcel and a grassy strip next to the municipal building, will be closed. The borough owns both parcels.
The borough has already received $550,000 in two state grants toward the construction of the park.
The design idea uses iron, wood and stone in its design in keeping with Danville's heritage and the work is progressing well, said DBA Director Rebecca Dressler.
There are also plans to have tables and chairs at the street level of the park along Mill Street where people could come to eat lunch and watch entertainment.
A pergola will provide shade for tables. It will be of a synthetic wood material and of powder-coated steel to have a black iron look tied to Danville's iron history.
From there, the park will be terraced with stone-type seating for an amphitheater to accommodate 90 to 100 people.
The stage will have cedar-colored roof and walls made of synthetic wood material. The stage will feature 23 feet for a performance area, Dressler said.
Below the terraced seating area, people will be able to bring chairs and blankets so they can sit around the stage.
A ramp will be installed for handicapped-access in the area of Beiter's.
In other business:
Council members finalized and approved an agreement with Montour County to accept $82,428 of CDBG grant money (administered by SEDA-Council of Governments) to help pay for the new Danville Fire Department ladder truck.
Council members also approved the hiring of Matthew Zawatski as a part-time patrolman in the Danville Police Department at the rate of $20 per hour, contingent on him passing the necessary testing and receiving the necessary certifications.
Fire chief Buckenberger reported a "busy month" of calls, 14, and a total number of firefighters involved, 23. The department assisted at structure fires in Riverside on March 6-7, and March 13. There was also a fire at the Dunkin Donuts in Danville on March 28.
Buckenberger also reminded everyone of Bells Across Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m., May 2. Ring a bell for three minutes to recognize and honor first responders, health care workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services while at risk of infection from COVID-19.