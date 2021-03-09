SUNBURY — City Council is expected to award the $829,235 construction project of the new Sunbury police building to Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove.
Eight contractors vied for the job with prices ranging from Hepco’s $829,235 to $1.189 million from another contractor.
On Monday, council discussed the proposal and agreed that the city could possibly save another $15,000 if city employees were able to perform some of the demolition inside the new location at 337 Arch St.
Councilman Jim Eister said he, along with City Administrator Derrick Backer and streets department foreman Steve Welker will conduct a walk-through of the property within the next two weeks. They said the project will be voted on at the March 22 City Council meeting.
Street sweeping
Councilman Josh Brosious and Welker also announced that the street sweeping schedule, which was announced last week to be changing, will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every other week if approved at the March 22 meeting.
“After discussing this with members of the public and Steve (Welker) we have decided to do the street sweeping from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every week,” Brosious said. “We will be able to make changes if needed and go through the process and see what is working and what isn’t.”
Welker said he plans on continuing to listen to residents’ concerns and the new schedule will take some time for people to get used to.
Council will now have to vote on the proposed changes on March 22 and then a start date will be announced.
Brosious said the department will conduct street sweeping every day and residents should check the city website for their street day.
Council also accepted the resignation of officer Terry Ketchem, who left for another job, as a full-time officer.
Ketchem will still work for the department in a part-time role, Chief Brad Hare said.
The department will be conducting police testing in the coming weeks to fill Ketchem’s position and add another officer, to bring the department to nine full-time officers, Hare said.
Council meets on March 22 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, but all meetings are being held via Zoom.