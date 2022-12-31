NORTHUMBERLAND — More than 125 children enjoyed stories, crafts and getting their pictures taken with Disney characters during the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library Countdown to Noon Saturday.
Library director Jeff Johnstonbauge said he was happy with the turnout and loved seeing the kids enjoy themselves.
“It keeps getting bigger every year,” he said. “I am happy to see so many children here enjoying the day.”
Johnstonbauge said thanks to sponsors he was able to secure 125 t-shirts for the children and he went through all of them.
“We are very thankful to the sponsors and to the 25 volunteers who help make this possible.”
Hope, 12, and Joy Ruley, 9, of Northumberland, said they were enjoying their New Year’s Eve with the activities.
“I love the crafts,” Hope Ruley said. “It is a lot of fun.”
Her sister agreed.
“I am enjoying doing the crafts and just enjoying the day,” Joy Ruley said.
Children also lined up to get their pictures taken with Disney characters, who were being played by members of the Shikellamy School District drama department.
“It’s a lof of fun,” Kaylee Jenkins, a senior, said. “I am having a great time with the kids wanting to come and meet us and get pictures taken.”
The event ended at noon and included a dropping of an oxygen isotope and 17857.org presenting the town’s time capsule celebrating its 250th anniversary.