BEAVER SPRINGS — A $100,000 state grant for improvements at Faylor Lake has been awarded to Snyder County.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick, announced the grant Thursday that will be used to build a new parking area, paths and comfort station.
Since taking back control six years ago of the property that features a 140-acre lake, 3.75-mile trail and 250 acres of farmland, the county has been making improvements to the recreational area.
Last year, an 18-hole disc golf course was installed on the property.
“Faylor Lake has become a place for people to experience nature in a variety of ways,” said Gordner. “I want to commend the Snyder County Commissioners on their vision for improving the Faylor Lake Complex.”
— MARCIA MOORE