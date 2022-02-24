COAL TOWNSHIP — There are no signs of foul play after a 41-year-old inmate at Northumberland County Jail was found unresponsive in her cell and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Northumberland County officials.
Meghan McAndrew, formerly of Mount Carmel, was pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township. She was found unconscious in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11, according to County Detective Degg Stark and County Coroner James Kelley.
Kelley said a cause of death is not yet determined. He said he is awaiting autopsy results from Feb. 12 by Dr. Rameen Sterling-Roney at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.
Stark said EMTs and PrimeCare Medical, the prison's medical provider, attempted life saving measures. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance where she was unable to be revived.
Stark said he reviewed witness reports and nothing indicates to him that there was foul play involved. He said he must still review the surveillance video and the autopsy report before making a final determination.
McAndrew has several active and inactive cases in Northumberland County, including a misdemeanor drug charge and misdemeanor trespass charge, and two summary counts of retail theft.
Warden Bruce Kovach directed all questions to Stark.