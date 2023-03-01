SELINSGROVE — Dan Kiesinger has been noticing a lot of clearing of the railroad tracks near his home off North Old Trail in Monroe Township and raised concerns with supervisors Tuesday about what that could mean in the aftermath of last month's toxic train derailment in Ohio.
Noting "how close" the train track is to Monroe Township residents, Kiesinger expressed worry about what materials could potentially be transported by North Shore Railroad.
Supervisor Ryan Mack assured Keisinger that the township would be in touch with the railroad operator, "especially with what's in the news now."
Mack was referring to the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, which spilled hazardous chemicals and caused the evacuation of nearby homes. Concerns persist among residents near the area of the crash, as well as in other states where the toxic material has been shipped for disposal.
North Shore Railroad Company has nearly 260 miles of track in 11 Pennsylvania counties, including in Snyder, Northumberland, Union and Montour, said Loni Briner, the company's public relations and media manager.
Last May, the SEDA-Council of Governments Joint Rail Authority (JRA) purchased rail lines from Norfolk Southern that run from Shamokin Dam, through Selinsgrove and into Kreamer. With North Shore as the private rail operator for the JRA, efforts have now begun to clean up the tracks that have not been used for some time.
"We need to do track repairs so we can market it and the first step is cleaning it up," said Briner. "We're looking forward to seeing more rail growth."
Briner said North Shore doesn't handle a lot of hazardous material, but declined to divulge specifics citing customer privacy.
She notes that the railroad is heavily regulated by the federal government and also has close relations with emergency officials in municipalities across the commonwealth.
Among them is Derick Shambach, director of Emergency Services in Snyder County.
There hasn't been rail traffic to the Hummel Station in Shamokin Dam since June 2014 when the Sunbury Generation plant closed down. Until then, "it was mostly coal haulers," said Shambach.
"We aren't sure what the future plans are for that track," he adds.
In the event any train brings hazardous materials in or through the county, Shambach said, each car carrying the material must be clearly marked.
Currently, train traffic in Snyder County is mostly carrying agricultural materials, said county Commissioner and North Shore Railroad business and development manager Joe Kantz.
Northumberland County experiences much more train traffic than most Valley counties.
"I can say we are one of the few who have train traffic continuously throughout the county with Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific as well as North Shore," said Stephen Jeffrey, the county's director of public safety. "Day to day, it's unknown what will be traveling through the county or even what is placed at the Norfolk yards in Northumberland and Point Township."
Briner said train speeds are regulated, and are sometimes slowed even more than required in certain areas.
If an incident like in Ohio were to occur in the Valley, Jeffrey said, "The local departments would be notified of the incident. I can't answer what the railroad has in place for incidents such as in East Palestine, or incidents similar. I know the county Department of Public Safety will work with the local, state, federal agencies and the responsible parties mostly likely in a unified command structure to control and mitigate the incident."
Whichever company owns the rail line in a particular municipality must have an emergency response plan, said Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich.
"When it comes to emergency management at the municipal and county level there is an ‘all hazards emergency operations’ plan in how we respond to disaster situation, whether it be an overturned tanker on the highway, a derailment or a flood," she said.
The Union County EMA provides hazardous materials training for first responders in the Valley.
"Every year a hazardous material exercise has been held, except for 2021, because of the pandemic,” Dietrich said.
If an incident occurs, she said, “we have procedures in place for sheltering of residents in need or evacuation.”
There is no regulation that prohibits the transporting of any particular material through a town,” she said. ”However, there are acts of law that have to be followed. Such as having placards on the rail cars that contain hazardous material."
Staff writers Rick Dandes and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.