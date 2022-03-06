Northumberland County Commissioners would be wise to listen to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Valley law enforcement officers who want to see the district attorney’s office grow.
Last week Matulewicz pleaded with county leaders to approve an additional position and salary increases, which could make the position more attractive and help with retaining and hiring assistants.
Matulewicz said his office has lost seven people over the past four years. In recent months, two assistants who were handling 900 cases between them left for other jobs.
“Crime keeps coming. We are holding it together and we have a good plan,” Matulewicz said. “The horizon is scary. The crime is going through the roof and we need prosecutors who will work with the police and not change out every two years.”
The Northumberland County DA’s office is manned by Matulewicz and four assistant district attorneys: Robyn Zenzinger, Leslie Bryden, Michael Seward, and Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan. There is one vacant position. Matulewicz is requesting a sixth position be added.
The increase in staffing would keep Northumberland County’s number consistent with other similar-sized counties in the state. Adams County, population of 102,000, has one DA and five ADAs; Lawrence County, population of 83,000, has one DA and seven assistants.
Matulewicz isn’t alone in seeing the need for more staffing to get people through the judicial system more efficiently. At last week’s commissioners’ meeting, Matulewicz was joined by Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko, Northumberland Borough Police Chief C.L. “Butch” Kriner, Coal Township Police Chief Edward Purcell, Riverside Borough Police Chief Kerry Parkes, Watsontown Police Lt. Chris Snyder and Northumberland County Chief Sheriff Deputy Curt Cooke.
Siko said his department is responding to as many as three dozen calls per shift. Not all of them end up in county court, but enough of them to add to an already overwhelming staff in the DA’s office.
“I have a duty to the public when I see what’s coming,” said Matulewicz. “And what I see coming is we don’t have the ability to attract and retain attorneys at the existing rate.”
Commissioner chair Sam Schiccatano told Matulewicz and chiefs that the commissioners’ office promises to “continue to work with you in order to solve the problem.”
Schiccatano recognizes it is everyone’s job, correctly using the pronoun “we.” He has also said it before when Matulewicz has asked for help previously, yet the office is still overwhelmed.
As the watchdog of the county’s valuable taxpayer dollars, the commissioners have to make tough budgeting decisions all the time. This gap is one they would be wise to fill sooner rather than later, to give the DAs a chance to get through the mountain of cases they are handling.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.