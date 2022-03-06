Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.