A West Chester attorney representing 17th Judicial District judge candidate Lori R. Hackenberg is threatening legal action against her opponent and one of his supporters for publishing letters claiming she lacks the experience.
Hackenberg, a 46-year-old district judge in Snyder County, and Brian L. Kerstetter, a 47-year-old assistant prosecutor in the county, are vying for the Republican and Democratic parties' nominations in Tuesday's primary.
Kerstetter is charging Hackenberg with trying to "divert attention from the issues and derail the campaign one week before the election" by threatening to sue him and his supporters "for their opinions.
"I'm disappointed and I've reached out to my endorsers and supporters to let them know that this is the (approach Hackenberg) is taking," the Lewisburg attorney said.
Hiring an attorney to take up her case was important to "uphold the integrity of the judiciary. This isn't about me," said Hackenberg. "It's not your normal political race. It's a judicial race and we have a higher standard to maintain."
By knowingly publishing false statements about her candidacy, Hackenberg said, Kerstetter and his supporters are failing to follow the rules of civility and code of conduct.
Hackenberg's attorney, Samuel Stretton, said he decided to send out letters asking Kerstetter and Wilson to withdraw the statements regarding Hackenberg rather than file a complaint with the disciplinary board.
Stretton said he thought the first letter he sent in late April would resolve the issue and was surprised when more letters were published.
Hackenberg "is trying to stay above it. She didn't want to go low, that's why she brought me into it and I thought they'd back off," he said.
Kerstetter received the first correspondence from Stretton on April 27, four days after a letter was posted to his public campaign Facebook page from Union County Assistant District Attorney Martin Wilson who said Hackenberg lacks "the command of legal principles and legal proceedings" needed for the 10-year Court of Common Pleas seat.
Wilson and Kerstetter were opponents in the 2009 race for Common Court Pleas judge which was won by a third candidate, Michael H. Sholley, who continues to serve on the bench.
Stretton said Wilson's statements are "absolutely and totally false" and a "clear violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct." The letter concludes with a demand for a retraction and apology from Wilson and Kerstetter.
When none was given and Wilson's letter and others supporting Kerstetter's candidacy were published in the weekly Snyder County Times, Stretton sent letters on May 10 threatening legal action against Kerstetter, Wilson and Sue Weaver, editor of the paper.
Hackenberg said the letter sent to the Snyder County Times was a draft and was wrongly sent out.
"I want to make it abundantly clear it was sent in error and I did not threaten the paper," she said, accusing Kerstetter of knowingly releasing the draft. "It's a non-issue."
Another letter sent to the newspaper omits the threat of legal action and asks Weaver to issue a retraction, an apology and give Hackenberg an opportunity to respond to any more of her opponent's claims.
The legal threats against "constitutionally protected speech of others, especially one week prior to the election" are astonishing to Kerstetter, he said.
"I don't think a lawsuit would have any merit, but it's the easiest way to divert attention from the issues of the campaign," he said. "The voters will have to decide what this says about (Hackenberg's) temperament."
It's particularly questionable, he adds, when Hackenberg's supporters have raised similar issues about Kerstetter's credentials to serve as a county judge
On March 16, a post on the Friends of Lori Hackenberg Facebook page said the Court of Common Pleas needs a judge with experience, integrity and fairness. "Judge Hackenberg is the only candidate on the ballot that meets all of these qualifications with over 17 years as a practicing attorney and over nine years as a magisterial district judge."
Hackenberg defended the post and other similar statements during the campaign, saying she never identified her opponent.