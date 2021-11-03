Courtney E. "Princess Courtney" Casto, 27, of Goodhart Circle, Selinsgrove, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 5, 1994, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Tonya N. (Thomas) Casto and stepfather, James C. Bingaman of Selinsgrove.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. Ms. Casto was employed by several local agencies as a caregiver. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 181, Sunbury.
"Princess Courtney" loved to meet new people and would light up any room when she walked in. Her greatest love was spending time on the beach.
In addition to her parents she is survived by three sisters, Tiffany M. Casto of Sunbury, Caytlynne C. Casto of Sunbury, Danielle M. Casto of Selinsgrove; two step-sisters, Kaileigh J. Bingaman of Sunbury, Jayme M. Bingaman of Northumberland; and nieces and nephews, Owen, Ariel, Aurora and Mateo.
A celebration of "Princess Courtney's" life will be celebrated Nov. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the VFW, Shikellamy Avenue, Sunbury.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury