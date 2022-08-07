The Daily Item
Stanley Coveleski, 1889-1984, was a Shamokin native who escaped the Pennsylvania coal mines and became a Hall-of-Fame baseball pitcher. Author Harry Dietz, retired editor of the Reading Eagle is the author of “Covey: A Stone’s Throw from a Coal Mine to the Hall of Fame,” taking a swing at telling the tale of a man from his hometown.
“Many years ago, when I first considered writing this book, I didn’t know much more about him other than that he was in the Hall of Fame and was born and raised in Shamokin, the same community where my life began,” Deitz said. “During my research, I discovered one interesting story after another about the difficulties and tragedies he overcame and the success he enjoyed. Whenever I learned something about his life, I wanted to know more about him.”
Coveleski’s life was a story of triumph and tragedy, Dietz said. He went to work in the coal mines as a breaker boy at age 12 and learned to pitch by throwing stones at tin cans at night. Baseball was his ticket out of Shamokin. The youngest of five ballplaying brothers, Coveleski was signed into pro ball in 1908 after playing just five amateur games.
His 14-year career in the major leagues, where he competed with and against Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Walter Johnson, and other early stars of the game was marked by personal and team tragedy — the death of his wife and the death of his teammate Ray Chapman, who is the only player to die as a result of being hit by a pitched ball. In the 1920 World Series, Covey pitched three complete-game victories in the Cleveland Indians’ championship.
When spitballs were outlawed in 1920, Coveleski and 16 other pitchers were grandfathered and allowed to continue pursuing their livelihoods as before — throwing spitballs. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969 with the likes of Stan Musial and Roy Campanella.
“It was a challenge when looking back at a career from 100 years ago when there was no television to provide visual history,” Deitz said. “I reached out to Stan’s descendants to learn as much as possible about his life in Shamokin before his baseball career and about his life in South Bend after his career. But his sons both died without any children, and many of those who knew him are gone or were young when they spent time with him, so the stories about his life off the baseball field are scarce.
“Numerous times I found myself wishing I had met him. I am thankful to those who did — Tom Kutza, Rod Roberts, Eugene Murdock, and Lawrence S. Ritter, who conducted audio interviews with Covey many years after his baseball career. Their conversations helped me learn a little about the man and how he remembered his childhood and playing days. I’m also thankful for newspaper archives, especially the work of sportswriters for the Cleveland and Shamokin papers from a century ago.”
Deitz said he hopes this book helps to keep alive the life story of Shamokin’s most famous son.
“Author Harry Deitz brings the man to life in a gripping biography,” said Scott Longert, an avid baseball historian who lives in the Cleveland area and has written several books about the history of the Cleveland Indians. “Deitz covers all the triumphs and tragedies of a man once so shy that he ate hot dogs from a street vendor rather than walk through the doors of a restaurant. Despite being bashful, Coveleski managed to take the mound in front of thousands of people and face the likes of Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb, while winning three World Series starts and over 200 career games. This biography will be of great interest to baseball fans, particularly those who love the history of the game.”
Harry J. Deitz Jr. worked in the newspaper business for 45 years as a photographer, sportswriter, sports editor, design editor, and editor. He retired in 2018 after 10 years as editor-in-chief of the Reading Eagle, Reading, Pa. He is the author of two previous books, Our Father’s Journey: A Path Out of Poverty and Journal of a Caregiver: A Story of Love and Devotion which is his personal story of his six years as the primary caregiver for his late wife during her battle with Parkinson’s disease and cancer.
Covey: A Stone’s Throw from a Coal Mine to the Hall of Fame has been published by Sunbury Press of Boiling Springs and is available at sunburypress.com and on Amazon.