MILTON — A confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Milton Middle School on Tuesday, according to a release from Superintendent Cathy S. Keegan.
Established protocols were followed including contacting the CSIU 16 Rapid Response Team representative. The district was then contacted by the Department of Health (DOH) Rapid Response Team, said Keegan.
Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families who were in “close contact” (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with the COVID-19 positive person were notified and instructed to quarantine. The DOH’s current recommendation for a person in close contact to a positive case is to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact, she said.
"Staff, students and families have been contacted about this positive case," said Keegan. "As community spread and DOH designations are updated each Monday. We are aware that changes in our current school instructional model may occur."