COVID-19 infections have been sparse in Montour and Northumberland County for weeks, but most health experts agree its still a good idea to get vaccinated.
Since Jan. 1, in the infancy of the state’s vaccination effort, Montour County has averaged 5.3 new COVID-19 cases per day and Northumberland County has averaged 30.29.
In the first nine days of June, Montour County has reported 1.22 new infections per day and Northumberland County has reported 7.11.
The decrease in new infections allowed Danville Area High School to conduct end-of-year activities, like the prom and in-person graduations.
It will allow a more normal summer for many, including mostly worry-free vacations, day trips and visits to the public pool.
There is reason for some caution, of course. New mutations are possible, and there was a serious dip in cases in June of last year.
Statewide, there have been fewer than 500 new infections per day for five consecutive days. The last time that happened was in mid-June 2020, when there were six consecutive days at fewer than 500.
In the 15 months since the pandemic started, the only other time numbers were consistently low for that long was in March 2020, when only 1,127 of the state’s now 1,206,935 infections had been reported.
Vaccination remains the best way to prevent illness or suffer only mild symptoms if infected — symptoms that have claimed the lives of 67 people in Montour County in less than 13 months. The first death in the county was reported May 15, 2020.
For reference, in an average year between 2015 and 2019, influenza and pneumonia combined claimed the lives of 18 Montour County residents, according to state Department of Health data.
According to that same report, sepsis (17.4), diabetes (18.3), Alzheimer’s (32.6), kidney diseases that cause nephritis (18.2), lower respiratory diseases like emphysema and COPD (42.4), strokes, aneurysms and blood clots (42.4) and accidents (59.7), were less deadly in an average year than COVID-19 was in the last 13 months.
To date, 10,367 Montour County residents and 36,550 Northumberland County residents have received both doses of the vaccine and the most protection available against the deadly disease.
Residents who are not vaccinated and are able should get vaccinated and those who have received one shot should not miss their second.