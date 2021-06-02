SUNBURY — COVID-19 procedures at the Northumberland County Jail will continue as they have been during the pandemic, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.
At Wednesday's prison board meeting, Kovach informed the board members of both COVID-19 updates and employee shortages.
"We're not changing our procedures at all at this time," said Kovach. "Everybody that comes in is tested and we're putting them in quarantine to watch for symptoms prior to putting them in the population. Working with PrimeCare (Medical), I don't see any changes in our procedures for the foreseeable future, just to be on the same safe side."
Vaccines for inmates were offered last month. Twenty-five inmates elected to receive the voluntary vaccination said Kovach.
"We had no issues with that," said Kovach. "As vaccinations become available, we'll offer that."
The county as of Wednesday has a population of 226 inmates with 27 being housed for other counties. The highest population was on May 31 with 229 and the lowest was May 4 with 214.
The total staff is 61, including 54 full-time correctional officers, which is down an estimated 25 officers from a full complement, said Kovach.
Overtime is at $386,320.87. While overtime is up, overall staffing payroll is down due to a lack of staffing, said Kovach.
"Increase in overtime is directly attributed to an inability to hire," he said. "It's something we're sharing with private industry as well as other correctional facilities."
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said it's not a problem only prisons are experiencing.
"It's a problem with every business, everything in this county and country," said Schiccatano. "It's attributed to the pandemic and what's happening to people who are laid off. With the amount they're getting (for unemployment benefits) they don't want to come back to work. I don't think it's a problem just for us, it's a problem nationally."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said it's "a tough job market" out there right now.
Kovach and the prison board praised the core group of employees who have shown up for work to make the prison operational.
One inmate is currently on quarantine due to COVID, scheduled to come off quarantine on June 16. There are no staff members quarantined, said Kovach.