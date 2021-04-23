More than $200,000 is available to eligible Snyder County businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 are being distributed to hospitality businesses to cover lost revenue or cover operating expenses incurred during the health crisis.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said so far nine businesses have been approved since mid-March but more than $200,000 is still available.
The program will end June 15.
For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.