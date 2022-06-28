Respiratory therapy has increased in visibility since 2020 as these specialists were thrust to the front lines during COVID-19 to deal with patients experiencing breathing issues.
Respiratory therapists are certified medical professionals who study and treat the pulmonary system (lungs and breathing) in conjunction with the cardiac system (heart). They work closely with doctors to diagnose and monitor patient conditions, according to Evangelical Community Hospital’s Director of Respiratory Services Susan Telmanik-Schwartz, MGA, RRT and Cardiopulmonary Services Supervisor Kendrah Beiler,MHSc, RRT.
“You can go without water for days, without food for days, but you can’t go without breathing for minutes,” said Telmanik-Schwartz. “If you’re not breathing, you’re not alive.”
“If you’re not breathing, you’re not doing much of anything else,” said Beiler. “We provide a pretty big role in the care of our patients here.
Respiratory therapists treat all ages from premature infants and toddlers to children and teens and adults to elderly patients. Common ailments include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, other chronic respiratory diseases, and — most recently — in the last two-plus years the complications that come with COVID-19, they said.
“We see everything. We have to be proficient in the babies, the older patients. It’s not one specialty,” said Beiler. “We’re very well-rounded here. We have to have a broad knowledge of diseases and knowledge of taking care of different age groups.”
Tara Little, Geisinger’s director of respiratory care of the Central Region in Lewisburg, Bloomsburg and Shamokin, said the field of respiratory therapy has been highlighted more than normal in the past few years due to COVID.
“A lot of these patients have lung issues that we haven’t quite seen before,” said Little. “We’re the ones at the bedsides that can see them at admission when they come in short of breath. We’re there to assist with that.”
Little said Geisinger in pre-pandemic would have 15 to 20 patients on ventilators a day. There were days in the pandemic when they would have up to 60 patients on ventilators per day.
“Not only were we seeing more patients on ventilators, but we were also seeing patients on ventilators longer,” said Little. “A typical patient might be on four to 10 days. Patients affected by COVID might be on for 30-plus days. We’re using double the amount of equipment for longer.”
‘Long-haulers’
Telmanik-Schwarz and Beiler said they work with “long-haulers” — post-COVID patients — who have continuing complications, including shortness of breath, low oxygen saturation during activities, brain fog, low stamina, and continuous tiredness. They are finding that post-COVID patients up to a year later are still having issues, they said.
Respiratory therapists worked side by side with doctors and nurses at the height of COVID, going room to room. Conditions in those patients could change within 15 minutes, they said.
When critical patients are in the hospital for COVID or other lung issues, they are given an arterial blood gas (ABG) test, which is a blood test that requires a sample from an artery in your body, to measure the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in a patient’s blood.
“From July 2020 through June 2021, we did about 4,000 arterial blood gases,” said Telmanik-Schwarz. “From July 2021 through January 2022, we did 4,500. We did more in just that seven-month period than we did in the first year of COVID, because of how many patients were here in the hospital and how many were critically ill. The majority were unvaccinated.”
Prior to 2020, those ABG tests were done about 50 percent less. One test does not equate to one patient, they said.
From November through January, Evangelical was renting pieces of equipment and contracting with outside therapists to care for the surge of COVID patients.
Thomas Miller, director of Respiratory Therapy for UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, said respiratory therapy has been on the front lines, sometimes holding the hands of those who are sick and dying due to the risk of passing on contagious COVID.
“These patients all have breathing difficulty and oxygenation issues,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of very, very sick people who get sick very, very quickly. We see a lot of people passing. We deal with a lot of that stuff, trying to let people pass with dignity and comfort while they can’t breathe. It’s been a psychological challenge. We’re there with every birth: we’re there with every death as well.”
Miller said it has gotten better lately with keeping patients out of the intensive care unit and off breathing machines.
The number of respiratory procedures across UPMC pre-COViD went from 800 to 900 a day to 2,200 to 2,400 procedures a day during the height at COVID, said Miller.
Getting into the field
Beiler said respiratory therapists often get confused with nurses.
“It hurts a bit, especially when going through the pandemic and providing such a strong role in the patient’s care,” she said.
“You would think that after the pandemic, more people would know that we exist,” said Telmanik-Schwarz. “We still are the hidden gem of health care. Even though we got mentioned in national news, it was still the doctors and nurses who got most of the publicity. The doctors and nurses were relying on the advisement of the respiratory therapist.”
The need for respiratory therapists is increasing, but the pool of candidates is small, said Beiler.
“A lot of people don’t know about the profession,” she said. “Nursing is so big. They think of health care, they think of nursing.”
Miller said the field is a “very young profession” when compared to the nursing profession.
Mansfield University and Luzerne County Community College this year graduated only about a dozen students in the field, but UPMC has 28 open positions and Geisinger has 35, said Miller.
“We’re in a very tough situation right now as far as having staff and workers and entry-level in the field,” said Miller.
Little said the goal is to get the profession out to the public.
“It’s one of those professions that people hear about when they need a therapist specifically, typically when you’re in the hospital,” said Little. “This is available, this is an option available for someone looking to get into health care.”