The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt.
Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half.
The Cowboys improved to 7-3. The Vikings fell to 8-2.
Lions 31, Giants 18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned New York. The Lions posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. Williams scored on runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards and the Lions’ much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points.
Raiders 23, Broncos 16
DENVER — Derek Carr hit Davante Adams with his second long touchdown, a 35-yarder on the third snap of overtime to propel the Raiders. The Raiders and Broncos are both 3-7 but the Raiders swept the Broncos this season.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett turned play-calling duties over to Klint Kubiak, his QBs coach. The move paid off with Wilson’s first opening-drive touchdown of the season. But Wilson made a crucial blunder late in the fourth quarter that saved a lot of time for Carr and the Raiders to tie it up.
Commanders 23, Texans 10
HOUSTON — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a win over the hapless Texans. Heinicke had another solid performance to help the Commanders build on last week’s victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Heinicke will remain the starter even when Carson Wentz is healthy. Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL’s only one-win team.
Saints 27, Rams 20
NEW ORLEANS — Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left to be evaluated for a concussion and the Saints defeated the reeling Rams. Stafford left the game in the third quarter, two days after being cleared to return from the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Before Stafford went out he completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell. Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.
The Rams’ loss dropped the defending champions to a fourth straight loss and 3-7 record while the Saints snapped a two-game skid and improved to 4-7.
Patriots 10, Jets 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the Patriots outlasted the Jets. The rookie’s score was the first on a punt return in the NFL this season.
It was also the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots and their 14th straight over New York. It denied the Jets a chance to move into first place in the AFC East. Instead New York dropped to last. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs.
Ravens 13, Panthers 3
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining.
Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play.
Marlon Humphrey later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.
Falcons 27, Bears 24
ATLANTA — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another big game from Chicago’s Justin Fields.
Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago has lost six of seven. The Falcons ran out the clock. Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta, which pulled within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ bye week.
Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.
Bills 31, Browns 23
DETROIT — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Browns after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
The Bills avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball.
Cleveland rallied within eight points, setting up an onside kick in the final seconds that Bills receiver Gabe Davis failed to grab and running back Taiwan Jones knocked out of bounds.
Chiefs 30, Chargers 27
LOS ANGELES — Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in a little more than a minute, hitting Travis Kelce with the game winning touchdown with 37 seconds to play.
Mahomes threw threw for 329 yards and 3 scores, all to Kelce. Kelce caught 10 passes for 115 yards.
Justin Herbert threw for 280 yards and two scores for the Chargers.