Chief Petty Officer Carl R. McPherson, US Navy Retired, 79, of Topsham, Maine, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 7, 2021, surrounded by his family. He succumbed to lung cancer after being diagnosed in March of 2020.
The son of James McPherson and Ona (Hartman) McPherson, Carl was born March 9, 1942, in Northumberland, Pa.
He was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School, and later studied horticulture at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute.
On Aug. 20, 1966, he married Patricia O’Donnell of Portland with whom he shared the rest of his life, a wonderful 54 years.
Carl enlisted in the US Navy in 1960 and retired in 1980 as a Chief Petty Officer. He served in several squadrons, including his favorites, VP-23 in Brunswick and VXE-6 in Quonset, RI, where he served two deployments in Antarctica and fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting the South Pole. After his military service, Carl worked for the Naval Aviation Engineering Service Unit (NAESU) with his friend, Harry Leonard, until his retirement in 2003. Not content with retired life, he continued to work seasonally at L.L.Bean for a number of years.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He loved large family gatherings and was always happy to invent an “occasion” to celebrate. In order to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, he organized an annual trip “upta camp,” which has become a fond annual tradition. Carl was an avid gardener, spending many hours tending his extensive flower beds and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed sharing his passion with neighbors and family and passed his love of gardening on to his sons. In his 40s, Carl had the pleasure of learning how to play the Scottish bagpipes. He performed throughout the state for a number of years with the Kora Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band. He was a lifelong member of Northumberland Fire Company No. 1. He was a Freemason and a member of the Kora Shriners. He served as a S.A.D. No. 75 School Board member and was instrumental in the site selection for Woodside Elementary School.
Carl is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Topsham; son, John, and wife Dee, of Brunswick; son, Aaron, and wife Dawn, of Falmouth; son, Devin, and wife Helen, of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Seth, Alec, Sean, Katelyn, Ryan, Clarendon, Charlotte, and Matilda; and great-grandchildren, Arrabella and Julian. He is also survived by his sister, Romayne “Kate” McPherson; brother, Robert “Pat” McPherson and wife Joyce; and sister-in-law, Anita McPherson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Carman; and sisters, Shirley and Marian “Peck”.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal, Brunswick, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Interment will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to MaineRivers.org. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com