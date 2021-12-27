Craig A. Harling, 54, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 10, 1967, in Lewistown, he is a son of Fern (Dunn) Harling of Mifflin and the late Walter “Butch” Harling.
Also surviving are his daughter, Emily Harling of Harrisburg; his son, Craig “Junior” Harling of Mount Pleasant Mills; a stepdaughter, Brandi Eshelman and husband Joe, of Richfield; his brother, Terry W. Harling and wife Susan of Mifflintown; a stepgrandson, Jasper Eshelman; and Craig’s companion, Heather Reichenbach of Mount Pleasant Mills.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma, on June 10, 2017; and his mother-in-law, Joanne Schrader.
Craig was a master carpenter.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, crafts, and especially loved his family and being with his children.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Guss Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Third St., Mifflintown. Please wear a mask to attend.
The funeral, with Pastor Terry Shaffer officiating, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment in Dressler’s Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit his son, and sent to any branch of the Juniata Valley Bank to the Craig Harling Jr. account.
Condolences may be left at www.gussfh.com.