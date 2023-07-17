Craig A. Ruble, 70, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Craig was born Sept. 11, 1952, in Sunbury, the youngest son of the late Lila Joyce (Kelley) Spancake. Craig studied history and sociology at Bloomsburg University and completed his bachelor of science degree in computer science at Old Dominion University. He enlisted in the Navy as a flight simulator technician, and was stationed in Norfolk, Va. from 1974-1986. After his time in the Navy, Craig and his family moved to Arlington, Va., where he worked as a computer programmer for both the government and for the private sector.
Craig was an avid reader, had a lifelong interest in photography, and always loved singing, whether it was in his church choir or at karaoke with friends. Craig was a member of the National Christian Choir for 10 years while living in Arlington. After returning to Sunbury, he enjoyed volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fellowship at Sunbury Bible Church.
Craig is survived by two daughters, Kristen Leigh Ruble Gutierrez of Mooresville, NC, and Kelley Ruble McCrimmon of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one granddaughter, Aurelia Gutierrez.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Legion in Craig’s memory.