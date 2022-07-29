Craig D. Bahn, 68, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was the husband of Vickie L. (Hanes) Bahn. The couple wed on March 20, 1976.
Craig was born February 16, 1954, in Windsor, the only child of the late Frederick D. and Frances C. (Stuart) Bahn.
Craig was a member of Pleasant View Church and had a strong faith. He started working for his father at Bahn’s Mill, and went on to work at Pennfield, Hershey Equipment, Simmons Grain, and Kreamer Feeds, Inc.
Craig enjoyed hunting and sharing his sense of humor. He took pride in whatever he did. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a genuine friend to all in his life. Following in his father’s footsteps, he left a high standard for honesty and integrity.
Craig is survived by his wife, Vickie; and his two daughters, Jessica (Bahn) Dabler and Ginny Bahn; and his two grandchildren that he thought the world of, Josie and Isaiah; along with a multitude of friends and family that are left to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.