Craig E. Zechman, 75, of Dock Hill Road, Middleburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 7, 1946, in Danville, a son of the late Irvin W. and Izora E. (Miller) Zechman. He was married to the former Ruth Ann Dreese who passed away June 23, 2020.
Craig was a farmer all his life and had also worked and retired from Wood-Mode.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Zechman, and a son, Eugene Zechman, both of Middleburg; two grandsons, Travis and Edan Zechman; a brother, Jackie Zechman of Baltimore; and a sister, Marjorie Brackbill of Mifflintown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Zechman; and a sister, Sarah Spickler.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bible Baptist Church in Kreamer with Pastor Thomas Krampert officiating.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.