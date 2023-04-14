Square-foot gardening (SFG) is a technique promoted by Mel Bartholomew to increase efficiency in the backyard garden. In the traditional garden, plants are grown in rows, resulting in much of the garden being taken up by aisles that are several feet wide. Traditionally, 80% of garden space is just that — space. Plants occupy only 20% of the garden’s space. Empty rows waste fertilizer and water. Walking on the empty rows compacts the soil. Weeding these empty rows requires valuable time. The SFG method addresses the wasted space in traditional gardens and the increased time, effort, and resources needed for weeding, watering, and fertilizing the rows. Utilizing the SFG method, one can grow the same produce in a fraction of the space used in traditional row gardening.
Square-foot gardening efficiently utilizes the garden space by dividing the planting area into square-foot sections and using raised beds or other defined borders to separate planting space from the surrounding land. Place various plants in each square foot, depending on the size and type of plant. For example, one broccoli plant could be grown in one square foot. Grow four leaf lettuces, nine spinach plants, or sixteen radishes in the same space. This results in an organized garden with no wasted space.
Organize the square-foot garden into any shape and size that a gardener desires. The most efficient design is to create a 4 x 4 feet square bed with a defined border such as wood, bricks, or large stones. The 4 x 4 feet bed contains 16 square feet of planting space where one could place 16 broccoli plants, for example. Another option is to elongate the planting area, creating a 4 x 8 feet planting space. Make the shorter side of the garden no longer than four feet. This size allows the garden’s center to be easily reached without stepping into the garden area. Avoid making the longer side of the garden greater than 16 feet. A longer garden would result in decreased efficiency since time would be wasted walking around outside the garden when tending the plants. Of course, many 4 x 4 or 4 x 8 feet boxes could be placed around the backyard as desired. The idea is to eliminate the wide rows of unused garden space between the plantings, taken up by garden soil.
A garden that contains plants placed together more densely than is used in traditional row gardening can reap the benefits of weed suppression and companion planting. When plants grow closely together, weeds are prevented from germinating. They may not become established when they germinate due to the increased shade the plants provide. Use companion planting in the SFG as a natural pest control. For example, planting marigolds among vegetable plants helps repel some pests and attract pollinators.
Because the plants grow in a compact space, building row covers, or cages is easier to protect the plants from inclement weather and pests. Extending the growing season becomes effortless in the SFG.
Utilizing the square-foot gardening method in the backyard garden results in a more efficient garden space. Plus, you spend more time enjoying the garden rather than working in the garden.