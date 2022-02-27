Pennsylvania’s newest community college, Erie County Community College, opened its doors in August 2021. It took 18 years for advocates to build public momentum, create a convincing case for local financial support, and win approval by the Pennsylvania State Board of Education for their community college blueprint. Although there are about two dozen post-secondary education and career training options in and around Erie County, none filled the role of a public anchor institution: An independent, regional community college dedicated to the sustainable success of Erie County.
Erie County’s successful drive for a new community college raises some questions for our region as well. What unique advantages distinguish the 15 public community colleges in the commonwealth, and why is there growing momentum to establish another one to serve the Susquehanna Valley?
There are about 230 post-secondary and higher education options within Pennsylvania, of which only 15 are regional community colleges; yet those 15 community colleges enroll nearly 40% of the undergraduates in the state.
What makes community colleges the option of choice for so many residents? Community colleges are local student-centered: They are open enrollment institutions; Middle States Commission for Higher Education accredited; affordable, since the Pell grant covers almost all of the tuition and fees; and accessible, meaning students can complete associate degrees and industry certifications close to family, home, and work, and find gainful employment locally.
Why is a comprehensive community college a critical component of regional economic prosperity? Community colleges are the primary sustainable workforce development generators nationally. They provide flexible and responsive training to fill regional employment vacancies, stimulating local economies and contributing to strategic growth. The regionally dedicated community college model is so successful that it is spreading globally: for instance, India plans to establish 10,000 American-model community colleges by 2030.
Why does our region need its own dedicated independent community college? Advance Central PA reports annually more than 7,800 unfilled jobs in high-priority occupations. The existing post-secondary and higher education options in the central Susquehanna Valley are unable to mitigate this extreme demand.
A community college would also yield a high rate of return on investment. Last year the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project completed an economic impact forecast. EMSI’s conservative enrollment projection for a new regional community college is to grow to a student body of 3,000 over the first 10 years (for comparison, four-year university Bucknell has 3,700 students; Susquehanna has 2,300). EMSI also calculated that the combined four-county fiscal sponsorship of $1.2 million per year would infuse an additional $78.5 million into the local economy over that same period of time.
A local community college serving the middle Pennsylvania counties would be a defining regional asset, just as the other 15 community colleges are in their service areas, and would attract funding from state, local, and federal sources, foundations, and philanthropy. The new community college is not a competitor but a necessary complement to existing higher education options in the Valley, expanding choices for post-secondary and career education.
Valley residents recognize the value of a new community college. In a recent survey of residents in Northumberland, Montour, Snyder, Union, and adjacent counties, 95% of respondents agreed that a new, independent community college will have a profoundly positive economic impact on our region.
Our new community college will provide a growing pool of qualified transfer students to regional four-year institutions such as Susquehanna, Lycoming, Bucknell, and Lackawanna. Having a community college dedicated to workforce development will allow CSIU and the vo-tech schools to focus on their core constituencies, K-12 and high school students, who will no longer have to share resources or space with adult learners.
The new community college will be an allied partner with the regional economic development organizations like DRIVE, Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Advance Central PA, and Focus Central PA to create powerful partnerships that attract business and industry and propel the Valley into a self-determined path forward. It will draw on local knowledge, a local board of trustees, and local leaders with the best interests of our Valley residents and employers at the forefront of their decisions.
Surely, a minimal contribution of $13.68 annually per household would not preclude our reasonable, fiscally conservative leaders from backing the establishment of a proven, effective, sustainable workforce generator and economic development catalyst.
Together, we can create a community college that will be a regional crown jewel. Where three generations can attend programs of high school dual enrollment, mid-career workforce development and reskilling, and those 50+ can still train for years of service. The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP), a nonprofit organization devoted to launching our own new community college, has partnered with Marywood University for Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation, bringing the new community college another step closer to reality. This partnership guarantees that courses will be fully accredited when doors open. While SVCEP and Marywood University are developing associate degrees and workforce training programs these are contingent on a Resolution of Sponsorship by a county or multiple counties. Marywood University has agreed to amicably disengage when the new community college is a candidate for independent accreditation.
Lenaire Ahlum, doctor of management of community college policy and administration, is the founder and executive director of Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project.