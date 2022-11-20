Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Whenever I talk about pudding, people always ask me what my favorite is, and my answer is always rice pudding. Usually, people react by gagging or saying how disgusting it is and how the texture is so gross, but I’m sure they would be proven very wrong if they tasted this recipe. It has such a burst of flavor with the cinnamon and vanilla taste. Not only is the flavor immaculate, but it is super creamy and almost melts in your mouth. Rice pudding actually originated in Asia, and while it is uncertain when it was first served, it dates back to 6000 BCE. Since then, rice pudding is found in just about every part of the world and is a famous dish in a lot of countries. In ancient Indian diets, rice pudding was actually a part of their daily diet and was prescribed by Ayurveda, a type of medicine system practiced in India. Rice pudding has so many different origins all over the world, and it’s comforting to think everyone enjoying it all around always has something in common, even if it comes down to a grain of rice.
Vanessa: Rice pudding is one of those dishes that can be served hot or cold, depending on the season and personal preference. With the cold, damp air moving in, we’ve been craving warm comfort foods. This recipe is a perfect dessert for both a family gathering and also a weeknight snack. Unlike rice pudding that we’ve made in the past, this recipe utilizes the crock pot instead of the stove top. That is a convenient option for folks who don’t have time to make this timeless dish. It’s so easy to put all of the ingredients in the crockpot and walk away. We shortened the prep time by melting the butter in the microwave. The recipe is quite serious that you need a fattier milk product. I didn’t realize that we only had 1%, so it didn’t thicken as well as it should have, so we improvised by adding heavy whipping cream towards the end of the cooking time. This did aid in the thickening process, but the end product wasn’t as thick as it would have been, had we used 2% or whole milk. In the future, I will likely split the 1% and heavy whipping cream to create the desired consistency for the milk. We may add this to our weeknight snack so we can enjoy the smells of it cooking while we relax by the fire. The vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon create a delightful ambiance of relaxation and warmth.
Crock Pot Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
6 cups of milk — at least 2% or whole
2 bags of Success rice — boil in bags
1 cup of sugar
pinch of salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla 1/3 cup brown sugar
raisins (optional)
Directions:
1. Place the butter in the bottom of a crock pot, and let it melt. After the butter melts, add the rice and stir to coat with the butter. Add the milk, sugar, salt, cinnamon, vanilla and brown sugar. Stir all together to mix well. Place the lid on the crock pot and cook on low for 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally. The dish is ready when the rice is cooked and the pudding is thick.
2. Let cool about 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with raisins and an extra dash of cinnamon, if desired.