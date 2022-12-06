The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight.
Crosby and Rust scored 47 seconds apart in the second period as the Penguins turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead. Tristan Jarry made 38 saves for Pittsburgh. Johnny Gaudreau scored his ninth goal of the season for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets lost to the Penguins for the 12th straight time in Pittsburgh.
Devils 3, Blackhawks 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutoutm and the NHL-leading Devils defeated Chicago.
Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt scored goals, and Jack Hughes had two outstanding assists for the Devils, who are a league-best 21-4-1 despite losing their first two games.
Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves for the slumping Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11. They were also shut out by the Islanders 3-0 on Sunday.
Red Wings 4, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Ville Husso made 27 of his 43 saves in the third period, and the Red Wings beat the Lightning.
The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron. Detroit, which has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, moved into a third-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay.
Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.
Kings 5, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the Kings took a decisive victory over the Senators.
Matt Roy, Mikey Anderson and Kevin Fiala also had goals, and Anze Kopitar registered three assists for the Kings, who kicked off a six-game road trip. Pheonix Copley made 31 saves in his first appearance for L.A.
Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each scored power-play goals for Ottawa.