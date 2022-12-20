FIRST TEAM
Victoria Bartholomew, Danville ... Junior was top performer for District 4 champions and PIAA Class 2A state runners-up ... 15th overall at the PIAA championships in Class 2A ... District 4 Class 2A runner-up in 19:27.
Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg ... Won the District 4 2A title as a freshman with a time of 19:07, 20 seconds faster than any other competitor ... Finished ninth at states in 2A, the top local finisher ... Helped Lewisburg to an unbeaten regular season and the HAC-I title.
Bri Hennett, Shikellamy .... Senior is a repeat selection Braves ... State qualifier was sixth at District 4/6 Class 3A championships in 19:35.6 ... Also the top finisher at states in 3A race, finishing in 20:53.2 and in 67th place, the best of any District 4 runner in 3A.
Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg ... Sophomore helped Green Dragons to second consecutive top 10 finish at states and HAC-I title ... 29th at the state meet in 20:52.1 ... Fifth at the District 4 2A championships, where Lewisburg finished second.
Alivia Shen, Danville ... Junior finished fourth at District 4 championships to help Ironmen win the 2A title ... Finished 48th at states, just ahead of teammate Hannah Bartholomew, to help Danville finish as the 2A state runners-up.
SECOND TEAM
Hannah Bartholomew, Danville
Jenna Binney, Lewisburg
Sage Dunkelberger, Warrior Run
Kami Kramer, Shamokin
Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove
Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy
HONORABLE MENTION
Danville: Lauren Benfer, fr.; Bella Johns, sr.; Thea Sommer, fr., Abril Xu, so.
Lewisburg: Maya Sak, fr.; Sofia Wilkinson, jr.; Gabriella Rosenberg, sr.; Chloe Spielyk, fr.
Milton: Jayden Mather, fr.
Shamokin: Emily Rumberger, so.
Shikellamy: Jilly Deivert, fr.
Southern Columbia: Hailey Conner, so.; Heather Cecco, sr.
Warrior Run: Claire Dufrene, fr.; Sienna Dunkelberger, jr.; Kieara Shaffer, fr.
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Bickhart, Milton ... Junior state qualifier for the Black Panthers after finishing in the top 10 at districts ... Finished 65th at the state meet in 18:02.1 ... Also finished fifth at the Shikellamy Classic/Heartland Athletic Conference championship.
Sam Hennett, Shikellamy ... Sophomore state qualifier was top Valley finisher in PIAA Class 3A race ... Finished 92nd overall at states in 17:49.2 ... Finished eighth at the District 4/6 subregional to earn a bid to the state meetin Class 3A.
Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg ... Sophomore helped Green Dragons finish unbeaten as HAC-I and D4-2A champions ... Finished third at the district meet ... Earned a medal at states with a 16th-place finish to help Lewisburg tie Danville in the team race.
Thomas Hess, Lewisburg ... Senior is a three-time first-team Daily Item all-star ... Helped lead Lewisburg to three consecutive state titles and a third-place finish this year ... Finished 32nd at state meet ... Finished fourth at District 4 2A meet, leading Green Dragons to team title.
Dane Spahr, Danville ... Senior helped Danville to a runner-up finish at the PIAA Championships in Hershey ... At districts, finished fifth overall in 16:29, 13 seconds behind the district runner-up ... Was Danville’s second runner at states, finishing 48th overall.
SECOND TEAM
Derick Blair, Selinsgrove
Jonah Carney, Lewisburg
Kris Kalbarchik, Mount Carmel
Tyler Kerstetter, Shamokin
Kiernan Murray, Lewisburg
Jonah Weaver, Danville
HONORABLE MENTION
Danville: Owen Crane, jr.; Nathaniel Girmay, sr., Adam Gallo, jr.
Lewisburg: Liam Shabahang, sr.; Ben Bailey, jr.; Micah Zook, jr.,
Midd-West: Anden Aitkens, jr.
Milton: Rex Farr, so., Jude Sterling, jr.
Selingrove: Zach Wentz, sr.
Shikellamy: Tim Gale, sr., Mason Cianflone, jr.
Southern Columbia: Ethan Rush, jr.
