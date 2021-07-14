Williamsport had an MLB Draft League-high eight players drafted during the three-day MLB Draft that ended Tuesday.
There were 39 players from MLB Draft League’s six teams selected in its first season of preparing players for the draft.
Four players from the State College Spikes heard their names called during the draft.
“We’re very happy for the eight that were drafted, and we think that it’s certainly awesome that there were 39 picks out of the Draft League in this first year,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport’s vice president of marketing and public relations. “That’s going to increase in future years. This is the first year for the league, first year with the draft being 20 rounds, everything’s a first this year.”
Williamsport left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rivera was selected by Oakland in the 11th round. Infielder Jacob Teter and catcher Michael Trautwein both were taken in the 13th round by Baltimore and Cincinnati, respectively.
The Chicago Cubs picked infielder Christian Olivo in the 17th round, and one round later the Cubs tabbed right-handed pitcher Dominic Hambley. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine went to Boston in the 19th round, and right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor rounded out the Williamsport players when Seattle drafted him in the 20th round.
Left-handed pitcher Chase Watkins was the first State College Spikes player taken when the Chicago Cubs grabbed him in the ninth round. Seattle selected right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore in the 14th round, and Toronto picked infielder Damiano Palmegiani in the 14th round. Catcher Kenny Piper went to Tampa in the 20th round.
“It’s very exciting to see those four players get drafted and to see them really up their stock over the course of their time here in Happy Valley,” said Joe Putman, State College Spikes director of communication.
Thirty-nine MLB Draft League players between the Crosscutters, Spikes, Mahoning Valley Scrappers (six players), Frederick Keys (seven players), Trenton Thunder (seven players) and West Virginia Black Bears (seven players) were selected this week. Thirty-two of the 39 players have college experience, and 26 pitchers were taken.
Their replacements are already rostered with their respective clubs.
Keys shortstop Alex Ulloa was the highest-selected player from the league, as the Houston Astros drafted him in the fourth round.
The MLB Draft League resumes its season today. Williamsport hosts Frederick, while State College begins a road series against West Virginia.
“To have eight drafted off our team, and 39 in the league, says a lot about the quality of player that we have in the league in year one, and it’s a great view into what this league will be in future years,” Sinicropi said.